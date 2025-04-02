‘Abir Gulaal’ Faces Opposition in Maharashtra Over Fawad Khan’s Casting

The teaser of Abir Gulaal, featuring Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, was unveiled on April 1, 2025. However, the film’s release in Maharashtra is now uncertain due to strong objections from Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS).

MNS leader Ameya Khopkar declared that the party will not allow the movie to be screened in Maharashtra. He stated that they became aware of the film’s release only after the teaser launch and are now gathering more details before making a formal announcement. The party has consistently opposed Pakistani actors working in Indian films and reiterated its stance on this project.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also commented on the matter, suggesting that Pakistani artists should focus on their own film industry rather than seeking work in India. He noted that Indian audiences generally do not support Pakistani films and questioned the government’s stance on the issue. Nirupam emphasized that a clear policy should be implemented regarding the participation of Pakistani actors in Indian cinema.

The teaser provides a look at the dynamic between the lead actors. Set in London, it shows a conversation between the characters in a car on a rainy evening, hinting at a lighthearted romantic storyline.

Filming for Abir Gulaal began in late September 2024, with the project officially announced by production house Indian Stories in October. With political opposition growing, the film’s release in Maharashtra remains uncertain, and its fate may depend on further developments.