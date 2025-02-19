Vaani Kapoor Vs Urvashi Rautela: Who Is The Ultimate Fashion Queen In Bodycon Gown?

When it comes to fashion, Urvashi Rautela often turns out to be one who adds a glamour quotient whenever she goes, while Vaani Kapoor is one who steals the spotlight with her elegance. Recently, both the divas donned bodycon gowns showcasing their stunning figures. Let’s have a look at who is the ultimate fashion queen in this look.

Vaani Kapoor‘s Bodycon Gown Glam

In the latest photos, Vaani looked like a Barbie doll wearing a white gown featuring strapless spaghetti halter sleeves holding the attire, creating a sizzling appearance. The backless look gives her a bold yet sophisticated appearance, while the bodycon fit perfectly highlights her curvy figure while the shimmery sequins add sparkling shine. Keeping it simple with glowy pink makeup, small earrings and an open hairstyle, she looked dreamy.

Urvashi Rautela‘s Bodycon Gown Glam

With her new appearance, Urvashi is proving that she is a true icon. Gracing her look in a hot red gown, she looked like a queen. The heavy embellishments and hot red colors perfectly elevate the actress’s aura. With the bodycon fit, she defined her picturesque figure. With a matching necklace and sheer cape, she created a look like a regal queen. Her bold and dramatic makeup with bun hairstyle she looked glamorous.

Comparing Vaani and Urvashi, it is difficult to choose anyone as both nailed their looks in different styles, where Vaani embraced a sophisticated and simple look while Urvashi opted for a bold and vibrant style. However, who do you think is the ultimate fashion queen?