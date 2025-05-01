‘Raid 2’ Review: Ajay Devgn Raids, Riteish Deshmukh Reigns

Raid 2

Rating- * (3/5)

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial & more

Directed by: Raj Kumar Gupta

Ah, the curious case of sequels in the Hindi film industry — a tale often dipped in the commercial cauldron, stirred by the lure of numbers rather than narrative necessity. More often than not, the greenlighting of sequels in Bollywood has leaned heavily on the financial muscle of their predecessors rather than the creative merit of storytelling. The result? A cinematic landscape where more sequels miss than hit, their essence diluted in the pursuit of grandeur. In theory, Raid 2 has all the right ingredients: a bankable superstar in Ajay Devgn, an unexpectedly menacing villain in Riteish Deshmukh, and the familiar thematic terrain of income tax raids that gave the first film its unexpected magic. After all, who would’ve thought a film about an income tax raid would storm past the 100-crore mark? But Raid did, owing much to its tight, engaging screenplay and a tone that respected the intelligence of its audience.

Naturally, the stakes with Raid 2 are significantly higher. The antagonist is more formidable, the terrain murkier, and the chessboard of conflict far more complex than before. But therein lies the dilemma — how do you carve a sequel that not only entertains but also upholds the soul of its predecessor? How do you avoid being seduced by the siren song of commercial tropes that threaten to flatten a nuanced premise?

Just when the screenplay seems poised to take flight with taut precision, one gets the sense that a studio brief of “make it bigger, make it better” was thrust upon him.

Director Raj Kumar Gupta has always been an intriguing filmmaker — a creator with a distinct voice that seldom bends to formula. However, when Gupta steps into the shoes of a commercial storyteller, there’s a discernible tension in his craft, as though he’s wrestling with the very mechanics he’s been asked to embrace. This tug-of-war is evident in Raid 2. Just when the screenplay seems poised to take flight with taut precision, one gets the sense that a studio brief of “make it bigger, make it better” was thrust upon him — and in trying to comply, Gupta occasionally loses grip of the story’s core.

The narrative picks up with Amay Patnaik (Devgn), now preparing for his 75th raid. But before he can proceed, he is seen — rather shockingly — accepting a bribe that conveniently results in his transfer to Bhoj, a town ruled with an iron (and allegedly clean) fist by the invincible Dada Bhai (Deshmukh). Everything in Bhoj is a little too perfect, which sets off alarm bells for Amay. As he begins to dig deeper, he unearths what appears to be a crack in Dada Bhai’s façade. But taking him down is no cakewalk — and so begins a calculated game of cat-and-mouse between the two powerhouses, slowly peeling back layers of deceit, political murk, and moral ambiguity.

Watching Devgn and Deshmukh share the screen in this context is a delightful detour from their past collaborations. Gone are the slapstick shenanigans of Total Dhamaal — here, they are locked in a battle of wits and will, and it is precisely this unexpected tonal shift that makes their dynamic so riveting. Deshmukh, especially, is a revelation. Known for his comic timing, he transforms into a menacing figure whose steely charm and quiet ruthlessness bring gravitas to the screen. The film frames their showdown as a battle of equals, and for the most part, it works.

Gupta shows flashes of brilliance, especially in the first half and early second half, conjuring scenes that are classic “Gupta” — brooding, tightly constructed, and pregnant with tension. The unpredictability in this stretch is refreshing. There are moments that genuinely keep you guessing — how will Amay crack this uncrackable code? But then, almost inevitably, the machinery of the masala film begins to kick in. The introduction of new characters, betrayals that feel a little too choreographed, and the much-too-familiar “he-was-never-the-good-guy” twist start to dull the narrative sharpness. It’s a move straight out of the genre playbook — and while it might land with a section of the audience, it also risks alienating those looking for more layered storytelling

In its totality, Raid 2 is an interesting paradox — a film that attempts to package a niche subject in the glossy wrapping of a masala entertainer.

Where Raid 2 scores high, however, is in its use of a stellar supporting cast. Gupta gives his ensemble ample room to breathe — a rare feat in ensemble-driven commercial films. Saurabh Shukla is, unsurprisingly, a treat to watch. Amit Sial, Brijendra Kala, and Yashpal Sharma bring in the kind of organic humour and grounded presence that roots the film even when it threatens to spiral. Sial, in particular, is an absolute livewire. His dry wit and impeccable comic timing lend the film its most memorable moments, making him arguably the best thing about the acting department.

Then there’s Ajay Devgn — the ever-reliable stoic force of nature. His “understated” approach to acting has often been praised, but in Raid 2, it teeters dangerously close to lethargy. There’s a fine line between being understated and being inaudibly mumbling, and Devgn occasionally crosses it. He’s still compelling, of course, but one can’t help but wish for a bit more spark. Vaani Kapoor, cast as Malini, is clearly not the centrepiece here, but thankfully, her role doesn’t dissolve into mere ornamentation. Her presence has weight — subtle, yes, but vital. Her chemistry with Devgn’s Amay adds a quiet emotional layer that helps contextualize his righteousness.

Perhaps the most admirable thing about Raid 2 is what it resists. In an era where jingoism is often used as narrative shorthand — especially when dealing with themes of patriotism, corruption, and political decay — Gupta exercises restraint. There are no chest-thumping speeches, no over-the-top nationalism. That decision alone deserves praise.

In its totality, Raid 2 is an interesting paradox — a film that attempts to package a niche subject in the glossy wrapping of a masala entertainer. That transformation brings with it certain inevitable compromises, and while it doesn’t render the film underwhelming, it does highlight cracks in its armour. For every inspired moment, there is a moment of indulgence; for every twist that grips, there is another that feels manufactured.

And yet, for all its flaws, Raid 2 remains a watchable affair — a film that aspires to be both smart and spectacular. It doesn’t always get the balance right, but it never stops trying. And perhaps, in a sequel-saturated industry, that in itself is a small victory.