Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda & Bhumi Pednekar Set Fashion Bar High In Bold & Chic Looks

Bollywood beauties never fail to impress with their styles. This time, the stunning divas Vaani Kapoor, Kriti Kharbanda, and Bhumi Pednekar have become the talk of the town with their sensational, bold, and chic looks in Western outfits. From mini dresses to bodycon gowns, the divas are rocking the fashion world with their new picks.

Vaani Kapoor‘s Blazer Mini Dress Glam

For the promotions of her upcoming Netflix project, Mandala Murders, Vaani turned into a hottie wearing a golden blazer mini dress with a touch of brown. The chic look with the low hemline created an appealing view. She styled her hair in a sleek comb, while her smokey eyes, natural base, and nude lips looked stunning. With high heels, she left the onlookers in awe of her chic look.

Kriti Kharbanda‘s Bodycon Gown

Marking her debut on Netflix, Kriti embraced her look in a vibrant yet chic vibe. She wore a purplish blue open-neckline bodycon gown that perfectly highlighted her curves and picturesque figure. The floral print added a playful touch to the sizzling bralette with cut-out detail. She completed her look with small pearl earrings, while her puffy hairstyle and playful makeup looked mesmerizing.

Bhumi Pednekar‘s Dreamy White Gown

Bhumi looked like a fairytale princess wearing a strapless butterfly-neckline corset gown with a see-through pattern and a long flared bottom in a ruffle pattern, giving her a red-carpet look. She ditched accessories, but her sharp eyes, matte lips, pink cheeks, and open hairstyle made her look dreamy. Simply Wow!

So, whose look for the day did you like the most?