Netflix Drops Good News: The Royals, Black Warrant, Maamla Legal Hai And Mismatched To Return!

The king of the streaming world Netflix has once again brought good news for its viewers! The shows that made a special place in people’s hearts are now returning and with some new twists!

The Royals, Black Warrant and Maamla Legal Hai have got the green signal for Season 2, while fan favourite Mismatched is also returning for the last time with its fourth and final season.

The Royals – Season 2 confirmed!

Netflix’s popular royal rom-com The Royals, in which the pair of Ishaan Khattar and Bhumi Pednekar spread magic on screen, is now returning with Season 2! The recently released show may have brought mixed responses in reviews, but it did wonders in terms of trending topping 58 countries! The show’s co-creator Rangita Prithish Nandy said that more new royal families, their secrets and interesting new characters will be seen in Season 2. The dose of romance and drama is going to be more fun than before!

Black Warrant – There will be a new twist in prison stories

Vikramaditya Motwane’s critically acclaimed prison drama Black Warrant has also got a second season. Once again Zahaan Kapoor will be seen in the role of jailor Sunil Kumar Gupta, but this time something bigger, more shocking is going to happen in Tihar Jail! Season 1 introduced the audience to the truth and inside stories of the prison, and now in Season 2, the story is going to go deeper.

Maamla Legal Hai – The return of courtroom comedy

The light-hearted and fun series Maamla Legal Hai, set in a fictional court in Delhi, has also got the green signal for Season 2. The comic timing of Ravi Kishan and the rest of the cast made the first season a hit. The show’s creator Sameer Saxena said that this time too we will see quirky cases, fun new characters and lots of laughter – but at the same time the original feel of the first season will also remain.

Mismatched – Love will be decided in the last season

Netflix’s most beloved young adult love story Mismatched is returning with its fourth and final season. Dimple and Rishi’s journey started with the hustle and bustle of college, and now it has reached a point where everyone wants to know, what will be the future of these two? The music album of the show has proved to be a chartbuster every time and seeing the craze of the fans, Netflix has decided to give it a beautiful finale.

With these announcements of new fresh seasons, the audience is already tuned in and can’t wait to see what’s going to happen in the new season.

