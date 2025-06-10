Netflix’s ‘The Royals’ Massive Success, Season 2 Announced, Celebration Photos Go Viral

Netflix’s Hindi web series ‘The Royals’ may be getting trolled for its story and performance, but its views are increasing rapidly. Despite facing criticism for the content, this series has garnered tremendous viewership. Perhaps this is the reason why trolling is also proving beneficial for them now.

‘The Royals’ garnered 3 million views in the first week and 5.5 million views in the second week. It got 1.7 million watch-hours in the first week itself, making it Netflix’s third most-watched non-English series. Its watch time reached 33 million hours in the second week.

Another Netflix series ‘The Nadaaniyan’ has also received a good response from the audience. This romantic comedy got 4.3 million views in the second week and has become one of Netflix’s top performing titles.

Seeing the international success of ‘The Royals’, Netflix has announced Season 2. The show started trending globally as soon as it was released on 9 May 2025.

A party was held last evening to celebrate the success of the show, the pictures of which are now going viral on social media.

See Photos:

Stars like Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat, Udit Arora and Adinath Kothare attended this celebration.

Fans are very excited about Season 2 and now it remains to be seen whether this series wins hearts not only with views but also with content next time.

