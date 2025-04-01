Fawad Khan is Back! Stars alongside Vaani Kapoor in romantic drama, ‘Abir Gulaal’

Romance is set to make a grand return to the big screen with ‘Abir Gulaal,’ a film arriving in theaters on May 9, 2025. Presented by Indian Stories Limited and A Richer Lens Entertainment, in collaboration with Aarjay Pictures, this cinematic venture aims to bring a heartfelt love story to audiences.

Featuring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles, the film unfolds in London, capturing the essence of relationships, personal growth, and unexpected moments that shape love. The film is produced by Vivek B. Agrawal, known for his work on notable projects like ‘Queen,’ ‘Udta Punjab,’ and ‘Sacred Games.’ Joining him in production are Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy.

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, ‘Abir Gulaal’ explores the nuances of companionship with a narrative that intertwines humor and emotion. With its storyline set against a dynamic urban backdrop, the film is expected to offer an engaging take on modern romance.

The teaser, now available for viewing, gives a glimpse of what to expect, hinting at a film that brings romance and storytelling back to mainstream cinema. The chemistry between the lead pair is poised to be a highlight, making this a film to watch out for.

As the release date approaches, anticipation is high for a love story that aims to connect with viewers through moments both relatable and poignant. ‘Abir Gulaal’ is shaping up to be a film that revisits romance with a fresh perspective, and fans of the genre are marking their calendars for its release.