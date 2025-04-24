Fawad Khan-Vaani Kapoor led Abir Gulaal’ Won’t Release in India; Confirms I&B Ministry

The upcoming Hindi film Abir Gulaal, featuring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, will not be permitted to release in India, according to sources in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The development follows a tragic terror incident in Pahalgam, South Kashmir, where 26 civilians, including tourists, lost their lives in a deadly ambush.

Fawad Khan, who was preparing to return to Hindi cinema after nearly a decade, has found himself at the center of a renewed political and industry-wide dispute. His last appearance in a Bollywood project was in 2016. The new film, Abir Gulaal, had been scheduled to premiere on May 9.

The recent attack in Pahalgam has reignited discussions about cross-border artistic collaborations. In response to the escalating sentiments, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reissued its stance against engaging Pakistani talent in Indian entertainment ventures. The body emphasized that no Pakistani nationals, whether actors, musicians, or crew, should be involved in any Indian-led productions.

Fawad Khan expressed sorrow over the incident through a message on social media, offering support to the victims’ families. Actress Vaani Kapoor, his co-star in the film, also conveyed grief over the tragic events, stating her thoughts were with those impacted.

Alongside FWICE, political outfits such as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena have spoken out against the release of the film, echoing sentiments voiced in earlier controversies involving cross-border collaborations, particularly after previous attacks like the one in Pulwama in 2019.

The film’s production team had not responded to the recent developments at the time of this report. It remains unclear whether they will seek an alternative release platform or adjust their distribution plans in response to the decision.

As of now, there has been no official announcement from the Central Board of Film Certification regarding the film’s clearance status. The situation continues to evolve as reactions from industry groups and government bodies shape the immediate future of the film’s release prospects.