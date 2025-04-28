Vaani Kapoor in a Creamy White Dress with Golden Detailing

The beautiful single-strap creation featured intricate golden prints that added a touch of glamour and sophistication to the outfit. The deep neckline enhanced the dress’s modern appeal, while the delicate golden detailing infused it with a traditional charm that stood out beautifully.

Vaani Kapoor carried a matching dupatta to complete the ensemble that echoed the dress’s golden patterns. The lightweight and flowing dupatta was draped effortlessly over her shoulders, creating a harmonious and ethereal look. The dupatta’s complementing the dress added an extra layer of refinement to her overall appearance, tying the entire outfit together.

Vaani Kapoor’s hair was styled in sleek, straight locks, parted down the middle for a neat and polished look. The open hairstyle added a soft and feminine touch, allowing her features to shine while maintaining an understated elegance.

Regarding makeup, Vaani Kapoor opted for a radiant glow that matched the golden accents in her attire. Her makeup was highlighted with a soft golden shimmer on her eyelids, which beautifully complemented the warm tones in her dress. Her soft pink cheeks and lips provided a perfect balance, offering her look a fresh and natural finish. The makeup brought out the warmth of her complexion while still feeling light and effortless.

Adding to the traditional charm, Vaani Kapoor wore golden jhumkas that enhanced the ethnic feel of her look. The statement earrings added just the right amount of sparkle, bringing a hint of grandeur to her ensemble.

In this stunning outfit, Vaani Kapoor effortlessly blended modern fashion with a touch of traditional elegance. The dress, accessories, hair, and makeup all worked perfectly, making her the epitome of timeless beauty and grace.