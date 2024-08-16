From Plunging Neck To Backless: 5 Times Vaani Kapoor Flaunted Her Hourglass Figure In Gowns

Vaani Kapoor, ruling the hearts with her recent release ‘Khel Khel Mein,’ is also preparing for her impactful role in the Bollywood movie Raid 2, which will release in 2025. Besides that, she consistently turns heads with her hourglass figure, elegantly showcased in stunning gowns. From plunging necklines to backless designs, her wardrobe collections highlight her curves with sophisticated glam. Today, we will take a look at five instances where the Bollywood actress flaunted her hourglass figure.

5 Times Vaani Kapoor Flaunted Her Hourglass Figure In Gowns

Check out Vaani Kapoor’s Hourglass Figure In Gowns, from strapless to floor-sweeping.

1) Cowl Deep-neck Sheer Gown

Vaani is a sight to behold in this black and yellow sheer gown. The outfit features a cowl deep neckline, adding a stunning statement and making it a glamorous choice. The gown features a plunging neckline with delicate draping, adding a touch of elegance. The look is both bold and sophisticated. With the body-hugging fit and sheer fabric, the actress flaunts her hourglass figure in sizzling poses.

2) Backless Satin Gown

Oh, so breathtaking! Vaani takes the fashion bar a level up in this white silk gown. The backless white gown is a perfect combination of elegance and sensuality. At the same time, the sleek, flowing fabric enhances her silhouette, while the backless design adds a daring edge, making fans stare at her without blinking. The minimalist yet striking look is perfectly complemented by no accessories, creating a timeless ensemble. In the striking poses, the actress highlights her hourglass figure and style.

3) Metallic Deep V-neck Gown

Vaani stuns in a metallic floor-length gown. The outfit features a deep V-neck with a form-fitting bodice, defining the actress’s hourglass figure. At the same time, the shimmering fabric highlights her curves, and the plunging neckline adds a touch of boldness, creating new trends. She looks glamorous, modern, and effortlessly chic, styling her look with an open curly hairstyle, diamond stud earrings, and silver bangles.

4) Plunging Neckline And Thigh-high Slit Gown

The Khel Khel Mein actress wore a matter black gown having a jaw-dropping plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, making it the epitome of glamour. While the daring neckline accentuates her elegance, followed by a silver belt enhancing her curves, while the high slit adds a sultry edge. Vaani looks bold yet sophisticated, embodying confidence and style. Her messy low bun and statement diamond earrings add more sophistication.

5) Strapless And Floor-sweeping Bodycon Gown

Vaani turns heads with her fashion in this strapless, floor-sweeping bodycon ice blue gown. The outfit beautifully showcases her figure with sleek sophistication. The form-fitting design highlights her curves, the strapless neckline accentuates her beautiful shoulders and collarbones, while the thin diagonal strip adds a touch of allure. The gown’s elegant length and minimalistic style create a timeless, red-carpet-worthy look. At the same time, the thigh-high slit and floor-sweeping detail make her look royal. With her sleek hairstyle and flying flicks, she looks wow.