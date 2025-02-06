From Reel To Real: Sanam Teri Kasam Actress Mawra Hocane & Ameer Gilani’s Beautiful Journey To Marriage

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who rose to fame with her Bollywood debut, Sanam Teri Kasam, has tied the knot with her co-star Ameer Gilani. The newlywed delighted fans by sharing photos from their dreamy wedding on their social media handles. The adorable photos of the couple are going viral on the internet. Have a look.

Sharing the photos in two posts, the couple Mawra and Ameer captioned them, “Mr & Mrs Gilani #MawraAmeerHoGayi,” and “and in the middle of chaos… I found you. BISMILLAH 5.2.25#MawraAmeerHoGayi.” Mawra wore a sky-blue greenish Pakistani lehenga set for D-day with beautiful golden work. With minimal makeup and accessories, she looked pretty. In contrast, Ameer looked handsome in an all-black kurta pajama set with a scarf. The duo posed with family, friends, and close ones- completing the dreamy wedding celebrations.

Mawra Hocane and Ameer Gilani’s love story turned from a reel-life couple in dramas like Sabaat in 2020 and Neem in 2023 to real-life partners who tied the knot in 2025. The duo never confirmed their relationship until their wedding announcement.

Who Is Mawra Hocane’s Husband, Ameer Gilani?

Ameer Gilani was born in 1991 and belongs to a respected family in Pakistan. He followed the footsteps of his grandfather, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Gilani, who was a lawyer at Pakistan’s law minister under Benazir Bhutto in the late 80s and 90s. He pursued law in 2022, completing his graduation from Harvard Law School. He is also an actor who has worked in several music videos, the drama Sabaat, and the TV series Very Filmy.