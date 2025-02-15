Mawra Hocane reacts to ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ speculation & first installment’s success

Following the re-release success of Sanam Teri Kasam, discussions about its sequel have gained momentum. Many fans have speculated how the second installment will bring back Mawra Hocane’s character, despite her fate in the first film.

In an interview with Faridoon Shahryar, Mawra addressed these speculations with laughter. She acknowledged the excitement surrounding Sanam Teri Kasam 2 and expressed her support for the project, regardless of her involvement. She stated, “It doesn’t matter who does Sanam Teri Kasam 2—be it me or someone else—but my producers truly deserve this success. More than anyone, Deepak sir deserves it. I just wish the sequel performs even better, with or without me.” She added that while she would love to be part of it if possible, she holds no disappointment if it doesn’t happen.

The film’s renewed appreciation from audiences has further solidified its impact, and Mawra acknowledged the overwhelming love it continues to receive.

Addressing rumors about her three-film deal in India, Mawra shared that after Sanam Teri Kasam didn’t initially perform as expected, she stepped away from certain projects for various reasons. She explained that she chose not to discuss it publicly but understands the curiosity surrounding it.

While her return in the sequel remains uncertain, Mawra’s support for the team behind Sanam Teri Kasam 2 remains strong. Fans will have to wait for further updates on the film’s development.