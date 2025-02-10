John Abraham congratulates Harshvardhan Rane for ‘finally getting his due’; here’s why

Harshvardhan Rane is witnessing a remarkable response to the re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam. The 2016 romantic drama, co-starring Mawra Hocane, has been pulling in impressive numbers at the box office, surpassing its original theatrical run within just two days.

John Abraham took to Instagram to extend his congratulations to Harshvardhan. Sharing the film’s poster on his Instagram Stories, John wrote, “Finally….@harshvardhanrane you have got your due.” His message highlighted the recognition Harshvardhan is receiving years after the film’s initial release.

Harshvardhan also shared a video from a theatre screening, capturing the overwhelming response from fans. The actor arrived at the venue to a packed crowd, warmly greeting and interacting with them. Fans, especially women, erupted in cheers as he walked in. Dressed in formals, Harshvardhan took a moment to acknowledge the audience’s support. His post read, “I just did my job, Deepak sir did his task, and now you are doing your duty! #ReRelease #HistoryCreated #SanamTeriKasam 5.14 Cr Day 1.”

Directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the film collected ₹4 crore on its opening day and ₹5 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to ₹9 crore. This figure exceeded its original box office earnings, making it one of Bollywood’s most successful re-releases.

Currently, Sanam Teri Kasam is sharing screens with Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa, adding to the competitive box office landscape. With strong word-of-mouth and continued audience interest, the film’s re-release run is shaping up to be a success story of its own.