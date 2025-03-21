John Abraham recalls school days with Hrithik Roshan & how he was just ‘wasting his time’

John Abraham recently shared memories from his school days, reflecting on his time with Hrithik Roshan. During an interview with Pinkvilla, he mentioned that Hrithik stood out as a dancer even back then. According to him, Hrithik’s skills in breakdancing were remarkable, and during cultural activities, students would eagerly gather just to watch him perform.

John also spoke about his own school experience, admitting that he spent most of his time on the football field rather than participating in artistic activities. He humorously noted that while others honed their dancing skills, he was more focused on playing football and spending time outdoors.

Meanwhile, John’s latest film, The Diplomat, directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, is inspired by real-life events. In the film, he portrays Indian diplomat J.P. Singh. The story follows high-stakes political developments, with a strong supporting cast that includes Sadia Khateeb, Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Ashwath Bhatt. The movie was released in theaters on March 14, 2025.

Looking ahead, John is preparing for another geopolitical thriller, Tehran. Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film features Manushi Chhillar in a key role. With this project, John continues his focus on action-packed narratives rooted in real-world themes.