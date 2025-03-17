Box Office: John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ stays steady but no major growth

John Abraham’s latest film, The Diplomat, hit the big screens on March 14, 2025, coinciding with Holi. While the festival is a holiday, film openings on this day are usually moderate as audiences are engaged in celebrations. Despite limited pre-release hype, the film managed to earn ₹4 crore on its opening day.

Over the weekend, The Diplomat maintained a consistent performance at the box office. On Saturday, the film collected ₹4.65 crore, and Sunday saw a similar figure, bringing the total earnings for the first three days to ₹13.30 crore. Although a significant rise in numbers would have strengthened its run, steady earnings indicate that the film has found its audience.

As the movie enters its first Monday, its performance on the fourth day will be crucial. A drop in collections is expected, but if the earnings remain close to ₹2 crore, it could ensure a stable first-week total. Early estimates suggest that The Diplomat may wrap up its initial seven-day run with earnings close to ₹20 crore.

With no major competition until Sikandar releases on March 30, The Diplomat has another week to maximize its box office returns. If it holds well on weekdays, the film could secure a decent lifetime collection.

John Abraham’s latest outing now relies on word-of-mouth and weekday trends to sustain its momentum. Whether it manages to maintain its pace in the coming days will determine its long-term success.