John Abraham co-owned Joybox Active Launches Revolutionary AI- based Sportstech Platform to Redefine Athletic Performance Monitoring & Analytics

Joybox Active, a cutting-edge sportstech platform, today announced its official launch, marking a new era in athletic performance analysis. Designed to empower athletes of all levels, Joybox Active offers sensor-driven AI-generated insights, providing unparalleled access to professional- grade biomechanical data and performance analytics. Joybox Active will be available in the market from January 1, 2025, onwards.

John Abraham – actor, producer & model – one of India’s best-known fitness icons and a great patron of sports is co-owner of Joybox Active. His association with Joybox Active is key to its mission of democratizing elite sports performance analytics by making it visible and available to everyone. Joybox Active is thrilled to have John Abraham on board. He brings a wealth of experience and passion for sports to the team. This collaboration will elevate Joybox Active’s platform to new heights, making it a household name among athletes and sports enthusiasts worldwide.

Joybox Active’s innovative technology utilizes 9-axis movement tracking to deliver comprehensive AI-based performance analytics and visually stunning biomechanical data renderings. For a groundbreaking price of as low as $20 per month, athletes gain access to a suite of six sensors and the Joybox Active app, unlocking the secrets to their potential.

Prasar Sharma, founder Joybox Active said, “Our goal is to empower athletes at every level to reach their full potential. By combining cutting-edge technology with John Abraham’s influential reach, we are confident in Joybox Active’s ability to revolutionize the sports industry.”

“We are excited to introduce Joybox Active to the world – it is a fruition of over 4 years of hard work. We have created a platform that harnesses AI for all and bring elite performance analytics to young athletes and sports enthusiasts” added Dhananjay Kumar, co-founder of Joybox Active.

John Abraham added, “I am thrilled to be part of the Joybox Active team as a co-owner. This platform aligns perfectly with my passion for sports and fitness. Joybox Active has the potential to transform the way athletes train and compete, and I am proud to be a part of this journey.”

Joybox Active is committed to providing athletes with the tools they need to succeed. With its user-friendly interface and affordable pricing, Joybox Active is set to become the go-to platform for athletes of all ages and skill levels.