“Big Screen Star” John Abraham ‘disheartened’ with Tehran OTT release

The way we watch movies has changed dramatically over the last few years, and there’s no going back. The pandemic accelerated what was already underway, as people are just as happy watching a film on their phone, tablet, or TV at home as they are going to the theatre. That’s a fact. But that doesn’t mean actors and filmmakers don’t feel a real loss when their work misses out on the big-screen experience.

John Abraham recently expressed his disappointment (in a podcast) that his film Tehran will bypass theatres and release directly on ZEE5. To many, especially those outside the industry, this might seem like a practical choice since OTT platforms have huge audiences and make sense commercially, especially when a film’s box office prospects aren’t great. But John’s reaction shows something deeper.

For actors like John, the theatre is still the ultimate platform. It’s where their craft can be appreciated at its fullest. The big screen offers an experience that’s hard to replicate anywhere else — the scale, the sound, the atmosphere with a crowd all watching together. It’s no surprise that an actor who has spent years building a career on theatrical releases feels a real sense of disappointment when that opportunity is taken away.

Of course, the decision to release Tehran on OTT wasn’t just about choice or preference. The film’s politically sensitive content, touching on Iran and Israel, made cinema chains wary. That’s a tough reality, and it shows how outside factors beyond the creative process can shape a movie’s fate. Faced with this, releasing the film on OTT was the only way to ensure audiences still get to see it.

It’s worth noting that OTT platforms have become incredibly important. They’re not just fallback options anymore. Streaming brings films to a wider, global audience instantly, often to people who might never make it to a theatre. From a business perspective, an OTT release can be a smart move, especially when box office numbers have been uneven for John’s recent projects like Mumbai Saga and Satyameva Jayate 2. Even The Diplomat didn’t find an easy path on OTT platforms.

That said, John’s disappointment isn’t irrational. It reflects a genuine passion for cinema as an experience and a desire to connect with audiences in the most impactful way possible.

At the end of the day, it’s about finding balance. Celebrating the opportunities OTT brings while also acknowledging what’s lost when films skip theatres. For Tehran, the OTT release means the story will reach viewers, even if it’s not the way John hoped. And that, in itself, is something to be grateful for.