Tamannaah Bhatia to Reunite with John Abraham for Rohit Shetty’s Next

Tamannaah Bhatia may soon be seen sharing screen space with John Abraham in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming venture, if recent reports are to be believed. The film, which reportedly went on floors in Mumbai on April 18, is said to explore the life of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Rakesh Maria.

Industry sources suggest that the project is based on Maria’s autobiography Let Me Say It Now and aims to trace significant incidents from his career. John Abraham is expected to play the central role, while Tamannaah is said to be considered for the part of his wife, Preeti Maria. The character is believed to offer an emotional angle to the storyline, portraying the personal sacrifices that supported a high-risk professional journey.

This project could mark Tamannaah and John’s second appearance together, following her brief role in Vedaa. While nothing has been officially announced, the pairing is already generating buzz within entertainment circles.

Filming is reportedly underway across various sites in Mumbai, including locations of historical and strategic importance such as CST Station, Dongri, and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel. Around 40 different places have been shortlisted for the shoot, suggesting an expansive city-based narrative.

The film is expected to offer a serious tone, focusing on real-life events and challenges faced by the former police commissioner. The makers are eyeing an early 2026 release, but a formal statement on the cast and release date is still pending.

If confirmed, Tamannaah’s involvement would add another significant title to her growing list of projects. Meanwhile, fans await clarity from the production team as anticipation continues to grow around the film.