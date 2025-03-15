John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ performs well at box-office on opening day

John Abraham’s latest film, The Diplomat, hit theatres on Holi and registered an opening collection of Rs 4 crore, as per industry reports. The film’s first-day earnings place it in a similar bracket as some of his recent releases, including Vedaa, Satyameva Jayate 2, and Pagalpanti.

Directed by Shivam Nair, The Diplomat falls within the expected range for John’s films in recent years. His last outing, Vedaa, had a comparable start, reflecting the trend of his recent box office performances. Over the years, his films have opened with varying figures, with some performing better than others.

Comparing past releases, Satyameva Jayate 2 earned Rs 3.2 crore on its first day, while Attack – Part 1 collected Rs 3.8 crore. Mumbai Saga opened with Rs 2.8 crore. Meanwhile, John’s earlier films such as Batla House (Rs 14 crore) and Romeo Akbar Walter (Rs 5.3 crore) had stronger starts. His biggest solo opener remains Satyameva Jayate, which grossed Rs 19 crore on day one in 2018.

On its release day, The Diplomat saw an overall theatre occupancy of 20%, with evening and night shows experiencing higher turnout. Given that the film arrived on a festival day, audience footfall was likely impacted in the earlier hours. With the weekend ahead, industry watchers expect a potential rise in collections.

The response to The Diplomat will be clearer as the first weekend progresses. Box office trends in the coming days will determine if the film gains momentum.