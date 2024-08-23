Kapil Nirmal shares his experience of working with John Abraham in Vedaa

Actor Kapil Nirmal, whom we have seen in television shows like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Veera and Na Aana Is Des Laado, recently made his debut in Nikkhil Advani’s Vedaa which stars John Abraham, Sharvari Wagh and Abhishek Banerjee. Kapil who played the role of API Bhimsen Purohit has some great action scenes with John Abraham and also a few important scenes with Abhishek Banerjee.

When asked about his equation with them Kapil says, ”It was a lot of fun working with John Abraham. He’s very comfortable to be with. During action scenes, he allows complete freedom. There were no restrictions like ‘don’t hold too tight’ or ‘don’t be too rough.’ He is very open about action scenes, which I appreciate since I enjoy doing them. I had several action scenes with him, and I really enjoyed every moment. It was fantastic. I also had many scenes with Abhishek Banerjee. Working with him was a great experience as well. He has proven himself over the past few years.”

Talking about the feedback he has got for his performance in the film Kapil says, ”The best feedback always comes from family because they share your anticipation for success as much as you do. When you achieve something good, their recognition and happiness are priceless. Therefore, feedback from my family, especially from my brother, was extremely important to me. I think everything came together well for me. It was an opportunity to work with a great director and talented actors like John Abraham. Collaborating with them and being part of such a reputable production house was a significant achievement for me. It felt like a door opened, which is incredibly important. So, I’m truly thankful for everything.”

Coming from television often takes a lot of time when it comes to films. He talks about something very logical while explaining the situation. “You have to work hard as an actor. While you don’t need to move mountains, you do need to be flexible. If you are not adaptable and only have one way of thinking, transitioning from TV to film can be challenging. In films, everything is magnified—your body language, expressions, and even your eyes are more prominent on screen. It’s a different and time-consuming process. I am glad I took my time rather than rushing into something that wasn’t right. Good things take time, and I am happy that I arrived at the right moment. I am patient and not worried about anything.”

For Kapil it is almost two decades in the industry and he gives a lot of credit to his family for the unconditional support. He says, ”My parents have been my biggest support. Especially my father, who played a crucial role in my becoming an actor. Because of them, I am where I am today. “