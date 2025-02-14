Amid ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ re-release success, Harshvardhan Rane announces his next

Harshvardhan Rane is gearing up for his next film, Deewaniyat, following the successful re-release of Sanam Teri Kasam. The 2016 romantic drama returned to cinemas after nine years and managed to surpass its original box office earnings within days.

Building on this momentum, Rane announced his upcoming project on Instagram, sharing a motion poster. Directed by Milap Zaveri, Deewaniyat is set to explore themes of love, separation, and music. The film’s makers have described it as a musical love story with an emotional core.

In his post, Rane introduced the film, acknowledging the response to Sanam Teri Kasam’s theatrical comeback. He credited Milap Zaveri for helming the project and Mushtaq Sheikh for co-writing it. The film is produced by Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan under the banner of Vikir Films, known for backing The Sabarmati Report.

While details about the plot and cast remain under wraps, the announcement has already generated excitement among fans. Given Rane’s previous work in romantic dramas, expectations are high for Deewaniyat.

The film is slated for a theatrical release this year. With Milap Zaveri’s storytelling and a strong production team, Deewaniyat is shaping up to be an anticipated addition to Rane’s filmography. Further updates on its release date and promotional activities are expected in the coming months.