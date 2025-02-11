Harshvardhan Rane on ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’s re-release: “Don’t expect any results”

Harshvardhan Rane recently shared his thoughts on the unexpected success of Sanam Teri Kasam upon its re-release. The 2016 romantic drama, which initially had a moderate run at the box office, has now found new life in theatres, earning approximately ₹18.50 crore in just four days. The film’s resurgence has surprised many, and its earnings are expected to continue growing.

Speaking about the film’s performance, Rane emphasized the importance of consistent effort rather than focusing solely on results. He said that people often worry about outcomes, but the key is to keep working hard and staying committed. He mentioned that relying only on results does not make a difference, and one should simply follow a routine—wake up, dress well, go to work, and return home without overthinking success or failure. He added that sometimes results come in two years, sometimes in three, and in his case, it took nine years. He advised against having expectations and instead encouraged dedication to one’s work.

The film, co-starring Mawra Hocane, was initially released in 2016 and had gained a cult following over the years. Its re-release has proved that audience appreciation can grow over time, leading to renewed box office success. With strong word-of-mouth and increasing interest, the film’s collections are expected to rise further in the coming days.