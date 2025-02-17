Kundali Bhagya Fame Baseer Ali To Participate In Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Krushal Ahuja In Talks

As Bigg Boss ended last month, Television’s thriller, comedy, and dramatic reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, with its new season, will soon come back. Bigg Boss 18’s winner, Karanveer Mehra, lifted the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 trophy before entering the controversial show. Besides him, runner-up Vivian Dsena has been in the headlines as the actor expressed his wish to participate again in Khatron Ke Khiladi but under Rohit Shetty during his appearance at Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachayaa’s podcast.

In addition to this, Kundali Bhagya actor Baseer Ali was in talks for the upcoming season. However, as per the latest reports, Baseer is almost confirmed for season 15, and it will be pure fun to see the actor showcase his skills. On the other hand, the actor who is currently charming with his personality on TV—Krushal Ahuja—is also in talks for the show. But there is no confirmation or official news about the same.

Krushal Ahuja currently appears in Star Plus show Jhanak as a male lead, Aniruddha Bose. The show was likely to take a leap, but it was canceled, and it seems the actor is nowhere from quitting the show. So, the confusion remains unsolved. However, fans are eagerly awaiting the official announcement from both actors as to whether they will join the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.