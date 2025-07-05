Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Prarthana Confesses Her Feelings To Shivansh, Killers Find Them

The Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya has been ruling for the past eleven years with major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. As Shivansh (Namik Paul) regains consciousness, Prarthana (Pranali Rathod) hugs him, expressing her happiness. On the other hand, the killers are searching for Shivansh and Prarthana.

In the upcoming episode, Shivansh goes unconscious again. Prarthana takes him to a safer place with the help of the nurse. Prarthana brings Shivansh into the basement and hides there. At the same time, looking at Shivansh, she confesses her feelings, highlighting that if Shivansh would have not awoken today, it was certain that she would die too.

Listening to Prarthana, Shivansh wakes up and shares that she won’t let her die until he is alive. Prarthana gets emotional and hugs Shivansh tightly. On the other hand, the killer speculates Shivansh and Prarthana be hiding in the basement, and they decide to check out and as they approach, Prarthana gets scared.

