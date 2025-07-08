Jhanak Fame Hiba Nawab Re-unites With Co-Star Krushal Ahuja – Peek Into Their Sparkling Chemistry Off-screen

Did you miss Jhanak actors Hiba Nawab and Krushal Ahuja together? So here’s a surprise for you as the duo reunited after almost a month of exiting the show, and their new photos have become the talk of the town. The duo delighted their fans with a much-awaited reunion, and their chemistry is as heartwarming as ever. So let’s have a look below.

Known for their emotional and intense on-screen bond on the Star Plus show Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, the duo this time caught up at a birthday party of a mutual friend. The on-screen couple arrived at actor Kunal Verma’s birthday party, and their reunion just left the onlookers nostalgic, remembering the duo as Jhanak and Aniruddha.

In the group photo, Hiba and Krushal posed with the birthday boy, Kunal Verma, and his actor wife, Pooja Banerjee. The actress wore a hot pink bodycon gown featuring a jaw-dropping cut-out, raising the hotness bar. While Krushal looked handsome in collaboration blue zipper and white cargo bottoms.

In the other photo, Krushal enjoyed some fun time with Hiba as he captured himself in a selfie with Hiba. The duo smiled for the short video. And their off-screen chemistry is winning hearts. The duo shares a great bond, and it is always fun to see them together.

Currently, Arjit Taneja, with Twinkle Arora and Riya Sharma, leads the show Jhanak, produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, airing on Star Plus.