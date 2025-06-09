From Housefull 5 to Raid 2: Riteish Deshmukh’s Big 2025 Openings!

Actor, Producer and Director Riteish Deshmukh does it all with unmatched perfection. He has undoubtedly made a significant impact on the box office in 2025, showcasing his versatility across a range of genres. His films this year have seen varied, yet strong, opening day performances, contributing to a bustling year for the actor.

This year he had two theatrical releases. He played an Intense Antagonist in ‘Raid 2’, followed by the comedy caper ‘Housefull 5’, which is running successfully in the theatres. The popular comedy franchise ‘Housefull 5’, a film in which Deshmukh is a consistent presence, opened to a commendable ₹24.35 crore on day 1 whereas weekend collection stands around 91.83 cr. This solid start demonstrates the enduring appeal of the series and its ability to draw audiences. Following closely, the crime-drama sequel Raid 2, featuring Riteish in a key role, also saw a strong opening of ₹19.71 crore, indicating a positive reception for this thriller.

Overall, 2025 has been a testament to Riteish Deshmukh’s continued presence and success in the industry, with his films collectively making a substantial mark at the box office and he has emerged as a top performer.