Shreya Sharma Joins Masti 4 Cast, Begins Shoot With Vivek Oberoi

Actress Shreya Sharma is all set to make a tremendous comeback in Bollywood in 2025, and that too with not one but two big films. Shreya has recently started shooting for Masti 4, the sequel to the blockbuster comedy franchise.

Directed by director Milap Zaveri, the film will feature famous actors like Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi and Aftab Shivdasani along with Shreya. The film’s team has shared pictures of the first day of shooting on social media, in which Shreya and Vivek Oberoi are seen having fun in front of the camera.

Milap Zaveri shared a photo on Instagram and wrote, “4 times the Masti with #Mastiii4 My first day directing my old dear friend @vivekoberoi and the lovely @shreyasharmaishere”.

Apart from this, Shreya Sharma’s second film Mr. and Mrs. Grey is also in the news, which is being directed by Vishal Mishra. Shreya will be seen in this film along with actors like Nithya Menon, Vivek Oberoi, and Ashish Vidyarthi. This film is being made under the banner of Waveband Production and will come to the audience as an emotional-suspense drama.

By being a part of one big project after another, Shreya Sharma has proved that she is a long-distance player in this industry. Now it will be interesting to see how much she wins the hearts of the audience with her acting in Masti 4 and Mr. and Mrs. Grey.

