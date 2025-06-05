Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma look upset at the airport after victory parade in Bengaluru

History was created on the 3rd of June as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the IPL after 18 years for the first time. Virat eyes were teary when he won the finals against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). It was surreal for fans who witnessed this magical moment.

After the lifting of the trophy, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted at the Mumbai Airport and the couple looked upset and denied the photo.

The victory parade was held in Bengaluru and a lot of well-wishers from the city arrived to see a glimpse of Virat and his trophy. On Wednesday, it was a moment of joy, but it turned into a huge disturbing sight as a stampede occurred which took 11 lives and left over 30 injured.

After this incident, people started mourning and asking questions as to who was responsible for such an unfortunate event.

Virat Kohli shared a statement on his social media which reads,

“OFFICIAL STATEMENT FROM ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU

We are deeply anguished by the unfortunate incidents that have come to light through media reports regarding public gatherings all over Bengaluru in anticipation of the team’s arrival this afternoon. The safety and well-being of everyone is of utmost importance to us.”

Furthermore, “RCB mourns the tragic loss of lives and extend our heartfelt condolences to the affected families.

Immediately upon being made aware of the situation, we promptly amended our program and followed, the guidance and advice of the local administration.

We urge all our supporters to please stay safe”

It is saddening that with a win of RCB, an unfortunate incident will also be remembered.

