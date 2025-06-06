Bengaluru Stampede Case: RCB Marketing Head Nikhil Sosle Arrested At Airport

The Bengaluru Police arrested Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) marketing head Nikhil Sosle from the Bengaluru airport when he was trying to go to Mumbai. The arrest comes two days after 11 people died in a stampede during the celebration of RCB’s first IPL win.

Along with this, staff members of event management company DNA Entertainment, Kiran, Sumanth and Sunil Mathew have also been detained. An FIR has been registered against all of them at the Cubbon Park police station. At the same time, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) secretary Shankar and treasurer Jayaram are currently absconding.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has taken the matter seriously and immediately suspended several senior police officers, including the Bengaluru Police Commissioner. These include the Inspector of Cubbon Park police station, Station House Master, ACP, DCP, Stadium in Charge, and Additional Commissioner.

Siddaramaiah said that a one-member inquiry commission headed by retired High Court judge Michael D’Cunha was also formed to investigate the matter. He said, “We have decided to arrest RCB, event manager DNA and KSCA representing them.”

A case has also been registered against DNA Entertainment Private Limited at the Cubbon Park police station. The FIR has made allegations under several sections of the Indian Justice Code,

Voluntarily causing hurt (Section 115), Causing hurt by dangerous means or weapons (Section 118), Causing hurt to a public servant on duty (Section 121), Unlawful assembly (Section 190)

Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha, who is leading the magisterial inquiry, said that KSCA, RCB and Police Commissioner B. Dayanand will be sent a notice to join the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and directed the state government to file a status report by June 10.

The incident highlights the massive security lapse at the post-IPL win event that claimed several lives.

