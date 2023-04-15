Anushka Sharma is one of the most amazing and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has done immensely well for herself professionally and well, that’s why, come what may, whatever she does manages to grab the attention of the fans and admirers. Whenever she’s not busy shooting or working, she always ensures that she shows support to her dear husband Virat Kohli who’s currently playing in IPL for RCB:

Anushka Sharma’s reaction goes viral after RCB beat Delhi Capitals:

Anushka Sharma was there at the venue during the game between RCB and DC. Eventually RCB won by 23 runs. Virat Kohli had earlier scored a lovely 50 off 34 balls. Immediately after the game, Anushka Sharma’s happy reaction went viral. See below folks –

