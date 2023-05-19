Cute Moment Captured: Virat Kohli video calls Anushka Sharma from the field after scoring a century

A viral video showed Virat Kohli talking to Anushka Sharma on a video call shortly after the IPL match. In the video, Anushka looks happy while talking to Virat.

Virat Kohli, the star player of Royal Challengers Bangalore, stole all the headlines yesterday after he helped RCB win the match by 8 wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Virat has remarkable innings as he created history. The player etched his name in the history books by smashing his record 6th IPL century. Kohli equaled Chris Gayle’s record for smashing the most tons in the history of IPL. Soon after his 6th IPL century, Virat video called his wife, Anushka Sharma, from the ground.

As per reports in India Today and News18, a viral video showed Virat talking to Anushka on a video call shortly after the game. In the video, Anushka looks happy while talking to Virat. Soon after the game, Anushka praised her husband as she put a story on Instagram praising him for his century. “He is a cracker. What an innings (sic),” wrote Anushka on her Instagram stories and Kohli’s pictures.

Fans loved Anushka and Virat’s moment. They soon commented on the post on Twitter. One fan mentioned it “the most beautiful moment,” and another fan called them “precious”. Another fan worte in the comments section “What is love? Soon after the match ended, Virat Kohli called Anushka Sharma to express his happiness. She must be so proud of you King.” Check the cute moment below!

Virat Kohli on a video call with Anushka Sharma after the match The most beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/3xoQILaMFF — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 18, 2023

