Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Like’ Creates Social Media Ruckus!

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is once again in the news on social media, but this time it’s not her picture or film, but an Instagram reel that she liked. While her mother and late actress Sridevi is praised on one hand, Madhuri Dixit is criticized on the other – and Janhvi’s ‘liking’ has fueled the debate.

*What’s in the viral reel?*

The screen is divided into two parts in the reel. On one side, Madhuri Dixit’s iconic dance performance ‘Dhak Dhak Karne Laga’ (from the film ‘Beta’) is shown, with text alleging that she won the Filmfare Best Actress Award despite doing just one “vulgar step” and “doing nothing”. On the other hand, Sridevi’s strong double role in the film ‘Khuda Gawah’ has been shown, in which it was said that despite such a great performance, she was ignored.

Jhanvi Kapoor’s liking of the reel did not escape the eyes of social media users. A screenshot taken from Instagram is now becoming increasingly viral, in which Jhanvi’s account is seen among those who liked the reel. This matter has become a topic of discussion on platforms like Reddit, where users are giving different reactions.

A Reddit user wrote, “Now she will also make an excuse for the algorithm.” This comment is pointing to the recent social media controversy of Virat Kohli and Tamannaah Bhatia, where they ‘suddenly’ liked some controversial posts on Instagram and later said that it happened ‘by mistake’.

Some users supported Madhuri and said, “Madhuri’s film ‘Beta’ was a hit and she deserved an award for her acting as well. It was not just a dance number.”

So far, Janhvi Kapoor has not given any official statement regarding this viral reel or its ‘like’. But seeing the screenshots going viral on the internet and the debate going on in Reddit threads, it is clear that people are not accepting this ‘accidental like’ excuse so easily.

Was it really a mistake or a well-thought-out stand?

The answer to this question will be found only after Janhvi’s statement, but for now, fans of two great Bollywood actresses, Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, have come face to face.