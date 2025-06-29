Janhvi Kapoor Brings Barbiecore Glam

The Outfit: Janhvi Kapoor’s Flirty Take on Hot Pink

Janhvi Kapoor stepped out in a stunning pink mini-dress that exuded bold femininity with a chic edge. The dress featured a soft off-shoulder cut with a daring deep neckline, adding the perfect balance of sultry and stylish. From the lower waist, the fabric hugged her curves, flaring just slightly before ending mid-thigh — a silhouette that flattered her frame effortlessly. She paired the vibrant outfit with cream-toned heels for a subtle contrast and carried a matching cream mini handbag that tied the whole look together. The result? A head-turning ensemble that channeled modern-day Barbie vibes with Janhvi Kapoor’s signature flair.

Makeup: Peachy Glow with Glossy Finish

For her beauty look, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a soft, peach-toned palette that brought a warm glow to her entire face. Her cheeks had a healthy flush of peach blush, while her lips were glossed to perfection in a matching pinky-peach shade, giving her a fresh, dewy finish. Her eyes were kept simple with subtle definition, letting the lips and cheeks do most of the talking. The overall makeup look was youthful, radiant, and summer-ready — the perfect pairing with her playful dress.

Hair & Accessories: Effortless Waves and Cool Details

Janhvi Kapoor let her hair flow freely in soft curls, parted neatly in the middle for a laid-back, breezy vibe. The voluminous waves framed her face beautifully, adding softness to the bold outfit. She topped off the look with black sunglasses, giving her that effortlessly cool-girl vibe, and kept her accessories minimal, focusing the attention on the vibrant dress and glamorous beauty look.

Janhvi Kapoor proves once again that when it comes to combining playful glam with polished style, she’s always ahead of the curve. From pink tones to power accessories, this look is fresh, fierce, and unforgettable.