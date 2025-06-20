Janhvi Kapoor Eats From Shikhar Pahariya’s Plate; Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Their Adorable Chemistry

Bollywood’s glamorous actress Janhvi Kapoor is once again in the headlines for her love life. This time the reason is a cute video of her, in which she is seen eating food from Shikhar Pahariya’s plate during her London vacation.

In this viral video, it can be seen that Janhvi and Shikhar are sitting in a cafe in London. Both have the same dishes in front of them, but Janhvi is eating food from Shikhar’s plate with a very cute smile. At the same time, Shikhar is also seen looking at her lovingly. This cute moment between the two is being liked by the fans on social media.

This video is part of Janhvi’s Instagram post, in which she has shown a glimpse of her London trip. Janhvi posed on a bridge in London in a black tank top and green cargo pants. The post also includes pictures of horse riding and picnic with her sister Khushi Kapoor. But this special moment with Shikhar in the last slide is winning the hearts of the fans.

Even though Janhvi has not yet officially confirmed her relationship with Shikhar, in ‘Koffee with Karan 8’, she said a lot about this relationship in gestures. When Karan Johar questioned her about the relationship, Janhvi smiled and said, “Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot.” Apart from this, Janhvi has also been seen wearing a necklace with Shikhar’s name on it earlier.

Shikhar Pahadia belongs to a politically and socially prominent family. He is the grandson of former Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde. His mother Smriti Shinde has an acting background, and his brother Veer Pahadia has recently made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force.

Earlier this year, Shikhar was also seen with Janhvi at the Cannes Film Festival, where Janhvi’s film Homebound premiered.

On the work front, Janhvi has many big projects, She will be seen with Siddharth Malhotra in Param Sundari, with Varun Dhawan in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and with Ram Charan in Peddi.

This video has once again increased the curiosity of people about Janhvi and Shikhar’s relationship. Even though both of them do not say anything publicly, but their chemistry is saying everything.