Big Change in Dostana 2! Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor Out, New Casting Begins

The film Dostana 2 was first announced in 2019. At that time, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya were cast in lead roles. But now, reports suggest that the film is being revived with major changes.

After Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor Also Replaced

Some time ago, it was reported that Kartik Aaryan is no longer part of the film. Now, according to fresh updates, Janhvi Kapoor has also been dropped from the project. The makers are now considering South star Sreeleela as her replacement.

Sreeleela has gained huge popularity recently, especially after her dance performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule. This has made her one of the most in-demand actresses, and the Dostana 2 team is keen on casting her.

Same Script, New Cast and Director

Reports also mention that while the storyline of Dostana 2 will remain the same, both the cast and director are being changed. Earlier, Collin D’Cunha was set to direct the film, but now the makers have roped in a new director.

Filmmaker Advait Chandan, known for Secret Superstar, is likely to direct the film now. The shooting is expected to begin in September 2025 or early next year, depending on Vikrant Massey’s Don 3 schedule.

Will Vikrant Massey Replace Kartik Aaryan?

There are strong speculations that Vikrant Massey may replace Kartik Aaryan in the film. Although there’s no official confirmation yet, the team is aiming to create a fresh pair of lead actors who have not worked together before.

Janhvi Kapoor Spotted Outside Sajid Nadiadwala’s Office

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was spotted today outside Sajid Nadiadwala’s office wearing a white dress. This could be a hint that she is now prepping for a new project, as her association with Dostana 2 has come to an end.

Now it will be interesting to see if the new pairing of Vikrant Massey and Sreeleela wins the audience’s hearts and whether Dostana 2 becomes as successful as the previous film.

Stay tuned with us for more updates.