Jacqueliene Fernandez To Janhvi Kapoor: Divas Set Trends Flaunting Hot Shoulders In Chic Dresses

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood divas never miss a chance to impress onlookers with their statements and experimental choices. In their latest looks, divas like Jacqueliene Fernandez, Janhvi Kapoor, and Triptii are setting goals in attires, flaunting their hot shoulders, from strapless gowns to off-shoulder dresses. Let’s have a look.

1) Jacqueliene Fernandez

The Kick actress opted for a jaw-dropping classic black mini dress. The outfit has an open neckline with off-shoulder sleeves accentuating her toned shoulders, giving her a sultry vibe. The fitting bodice with a black mini skirt defines her toned legs. She complemented her appearance with a statement stud, messy bun, and bold red lips.

2) Janhvi Kapoor

The Bawaal actress has set the internet on fire with her hot red look. The actress picked a strapless gown in a bold red color. The body-hugging attire defined her toned shoulders and edgy collarbones, followed by a fitting bottom, highlighting her curves. With a rose gold necklace and earrings, she added a classy touch, while her open hairstyle and nude makeup allowed her hot red attire to take center stage.

3) Triptii Dimri

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa diva made a statement appearance at a recent event in town. She embraced her look in a dreamy black gown. The outfit has a flowery bottom with ruffle details, but its unique neckline caught the spotlight. The halter neckline has a plunging cut with tie-knot detail, allowing her beautiful shoulders to shine bright in her bold look. With dewy makeup and minimal accessories, she rocked her glam.