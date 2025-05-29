Param Sundari Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor’s Duo Gets Mixed Response

Maddock Films has launched the first look and teaser of its much-awaited romantic drama film ‘Param Sundari’. Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor are seen together for the first time in the film, and the chemistry of both of them has created a stir on social media. But while many fans are praising this new pair, some people are also trolling it by calling it a “combination of Paratha and Idli”.

The film is directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Dinesh Vijan. Param Sundari is a love story woven in the beautiful valleys of North India and South India.

Janhvi and Siddharth’s chemistry at the beginning of the teaser is going to win hearts. Janhvi’s innocence and gentleness, while Sidharth’s rugged look and intense performance both together give birth to a unique pair.

What stood out the most in the teaser was its music which is in the heart-touching voice of Sonu Nigam. Given the musical track record of Maddock Films, fans are now eagerly waiting for the music album of this film.

As soon as the teaser was launched, fans started giving their opinions on social media. While many people described the pairing of Sid and Janhvi as “fresh and fresh”, some users wrote, “This pair looks like a mixture of paratha and idli”

“Sidharth’s intense vibe and Janhvi’s softness… fire combo!”

“You will always be my Param Sundari, Janhvi”

Watch first look

See comments:

While some fans say that the pairing doesn’t fit, others have called this ‘North meets South’ love story the biggest romantic film of the year.

A production source revealed that the film is not just a love story but an emotional journey that connects two different cultures. The cinematography and art direction of the film will also capture the diversity and fusion of these two regions in the best way possible.

Now that the teaser has been launched, the full trailer and music album of the film will also be released soon. Param Sundari is set to hit the theatres later this year, and if the teaser is to be believed the film is set to redefine ‘love that transcends borders.’