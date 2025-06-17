Ranveer Singh Spotted at Maddock Films Office: New Entry in Horror-Comedy Universe?

Ranveer Singh was recently spotted outside Maddock Films’ office, but this time his style was a little different. He was wearing glasses, his face was covered and he had a cap on his head, that is, he was completely hidden. As soon as the pictures went viral, only one question arose in people’s mind, Is Ranveer going to be a part of a new project?

Is Ranveer Singh entering the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe?



Maddock Films’ supernatural horror-comedy universe is in the news these days. This universe, which started with films like Stree, Bhediya, Munjya, is now getting even bigger. The upcoming films include many big films like Thama, Shakti Shalini, Bhediya 2, Chamunda, Stree 3, Maha Munjya and Pehla Mahayudh, Dusra Mahayudh.

Now when Ranveer Singh was seen in Maddock’s office, speculations have started whether he will be the next big face of this universe? The special thing is that so far many top actors of the industry like Ayushmann Khurrana, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Akshay Kumar have been included in the films of this universe. In such a situation, Ranveer’s name being added will not be surprising at all.

At the moment it is not clear whether Ranveer came to this meeting in connection with a film or it was just a general meeting. But the way he had completely covered himself, it seems that something big is cooking.

If Ranveer Singh’s energy and unique performance style joins Maddock’s supernatural universe, then it will be a treat for the fans. Now it remains to be seen whether Maddock Films makes any official announcement related to this mysterious meeting in the coming days or not.

For now, the question remains will Ranveer Singh will become the next supernatural hero of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe?

