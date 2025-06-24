Vicky Kaushal Spotted at Maddock Films Office: New Collaboration After Chhaava?

After making a splash at the box office, it now seems that Vicky Kaushal is going to make a splash once again. Recently Vicky was spotted outside the Maddock Films office, where he was carrying a casual look in an orange shirt and denim jeans. Vicky waved to the paparazzi and looked very happy.

Vicky Kaushal’s recent release Chhaava has earned ₹515.16 crores in just 24 days. The film had crossed the ₹509.05 crore India nett mark by the 23rd day, making Maddock Films the first Bollywood production company to have two ₹500 crore club films the first is Stree 2 and the second is now Chhaava.

Chhaava is directed by Laxman Utekar and the film is based on a Marathi novel. This historical drama not only performed well at the box office, but also gave a new height to Vicky Kaushal’s career.

Now that Vicky has appeared outside the office of Maddock Films, speculation has intensified about whether the two are coming together once again for a new film. The special thing is that Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films is one of those production houses that believes in delivering high-quality and commercial content even with non-mass stars.

Meanwhile, there is a lot of discussion in the industry about Maddock Films’ upcoming films Thama and Shakti Shalini.

At the same time, the shooting of Vicky Kaushal’s next big film Love & War (2026) is going on, in which he will be seen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Will Maddock and Vicky create history once again? The answer to this can be found soon.

