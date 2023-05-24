Shubman Gill likes 'open letter' to Virat Kohli and RCB fans for attacking his sister, check out

Shubman Gill is one of the most loved and talented young cricketers that we have in the country at present. He's been in red hot form and we love it. Let's know more about how he reacted to trolls who attacked his sister

Shubman Gill is one of the most admired and talented young players in the Indian cricket scenario. In all these years, especially, after his heroics in the U-19 World Cup for India, Shubman Gill became a popular name who always had the potential of making it big. He was first given an opportunity at the big stage by Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL and after a few seasons for Kolkata Knight Riders, he moved to Gujarat Titans in 2022. Slowly and steadily, he started getting opportunities for team India and well, the majority of the opportunities that he’s got at the International level, he’s made it count and how. Ever since the time he started scoring big runs in Test cricket and that double century in ODI cricket, his confidence became immense and he changed totally as a player.

Check out how Shubman Gill reacted to toxic Virat Kohli and RCB fans who attacked his sister on social media:

In the past few months, Shubman Gill’s form has been terrific and well, it has been one big reason why Gujarat Titans managed to qualify for the playoffs. During the epic encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore as well, Shubman Gill was at his very best and in that very game, both Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill scored centuries. While Virat Kohli’s century ended up in a losing cause, Gill’s century helped Gujarat Titans win the match. However, soon after that, his sister reportedly had to deal with trolls and online abuses from some toxic RCB and Virat Kohli fans. Soon after that, Shubman liked an open letter on Twitter which was against toxic RCB and Virat Kohli fans. Check out –

An Open Letter To All The Virat Kohli And RCB Fans Who Attacked Shubman Gill’s Sister https://t.co/Ty26BoWQN7 — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) May 22, 2023

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com