AB De Villiers and Virat Kohli are two of the finest and most legendary cricketers that we have had in the world of cricket. While AB De Villiers, who’s known for his 360 degree batting skills has dominated almost every format of the game with his sensational and unique batting skills, Virat Kohli is certainly a modern-day legend who’s scored more than 25000 runs in International cricket. Both of them have played cricket together for the Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL team for the longest time and well, both of them have been formidable forces for squads. While today, the two of them are great friends, it wasn’t always like this. In a video released by RCB, while speaking to Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers was quoted as saying,

“I’ve heard this question before. I’m going to give an honest answer. I thought he was quite cocky when I met him for the first time. He had this hairstyle going and he was quite flamboyant.

“But the minute I got to know him better as a human, I think he had a barrier around him when I met him for the first time, that barrier opened up. Lot’s of respect after that first meeting. He is a top man but my first impression was like woah.” Check out the video below –

Well, what’s your take on this ladies and gentlemen? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com