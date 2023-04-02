The IPL 2023 tournament has started on a really interesting and positive note for the fans. After a long time, the tournament is finally back in India and as expected, the fans are loving it. Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament was being held in the UAE for some time.

In game 5 between RCB and MI batting first, MI scored 171/7 at the end of 20 overs. In response, RCB scored 172/2 at the end of 16.2 overs.

RCB beat MI by 8 wickets.

