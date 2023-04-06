The IPL 2023 tournament has started on a really interesting and positive note for the fans. After a long time, the tournament is finally back in India and as expected, the fans are loving it. Owing to Covid-19 pandemic, the tournament was being held in the UAE for some time.

In game 9 between KKR and RCB, batting first, KKR scored 204/7 at the end of 20 overs. In response, RCB scored 123/10 at the end of 17.3 overs.

KKR beat RCB by 81 runs.

