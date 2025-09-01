Rohit Sharma Eyes 2027 World Cup With Revived Fitness And Focus

Rohit Sharma is on a mission. The Indian captain, at 38 years old, knows he must get his body in shape to be available for the country at the 2027 World Cup. Rohit has faced questions about his age, fitness, and current form, but he has proved that he’s not finished yet.

Rohit had been away from cricket since his last IPL match was in May 2025. He had to undergo a compulsory fitness test at the BCCI Centre of Excellence, which he passed with flying colours. His grades provided proof that he was physically ready for the challenges that cricket would present to him next. In the months leading to the test, he had been training hard, which also included serious sessions with former assistant coach Abhishek Nayar.

It is evident from his recent look that he has worked on his physicality. After completing the test, when he returned to Mumbai, both the media and fans noted that he looked leaner and sharper. There was a stark contrast when comparing him to his performance earlier in the year. His weight reduction and enhanced fitness had become a topic of discussion on social media, where he received ample praise for the lifestyle he had adopted.

Rohit is set to return to international cricket on October 19, marking the beginning of a three-match ODI series against Australia. Scheduled to take place in Perth, Adelaide, and Sydney, these games are sure to be covered extensively due to the rumours that this might mark the farewell of Kohli and Rohit from ODIs.

However, if Rohit’s current fitness level is any indication, he is not ready to step away just yet. Alongside Kohli, who has also been training hard in England, Rohit looks prepared for one more big run. The road to the 2027 World Cup has begun, and the Indian skipper is leading from the front.