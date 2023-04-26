IPL 2023: Shubman Gill shares winning moment ft. Arjun Tendulkar, fan comments, "saale sahab ke team ko..."

Check out this latest photo shared by Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is one of the most talented and hardworking cricketers that we have in the country. The young gun from Punjab has been firing all his ammunitions with perfection in the last few years and well, no surprises for guessing that he’s achieved success and how. He started getting his share of fandom and popularity immediately after U-19 World Cup post which, he was picked up by the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL. After having played for the Knight Riders for a few years, Shubman Gill moved to Gujarat Titans in the year 2022 and well, ever since then, his dynamics as a player have completely changed and how. He’s become a lot more confident as an opening batsman and well, it is a win-win situation for team India. Right now, Shubman Gill is doing a good job in IPL 2023 for Gujarat Titans.

Check out how Shubman Gill celebrated victory against Mumbai Indians:

During yesterday’s game against Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill performed well and scored a half-century. Just like every other match, he posted a picture of himself on social media. However, internet saw the funny side of it when they spotted Arjun Tendulkar in the background. Immediately, netizens started teasing him and the internet became a hilarious place. For the unversed, Shubman Gill was rumoured to be dating Sara Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter and Mumbai Indians cricketer Arjun Tendulkar’s sister. Check out the funny comments from netizens below –

Good one 😂

Piche toh dheko! , salle sahab is there pic.twitter.com/f2oMejfW5G — K|S|-|°® D@|-|@|_ (@iamkd_00) April 26, 2023

Piche Dekho Piche 😭 Sach Batao Gill Sahab Apko Indirectly Arjun Ka Pic Dalna Tha Na 😭😂 — IKKA ♠️ (@Prathampatill) April 26, 2023

Background mein Arjun ko rakhna jaruri tha😂 — Motorola G6 (@G65G6) April 26, 2023

