Shubman Gill is one of the most loved and talented players that we have in the country right now. The last few years in particular have been quite sensational for him and we love him. He is certainly the new discovery of the Indian cricket team and well, his consistent performances have helped him cement his squad in the Indian cricket team. Currently, in IPL 2023, he is playing for the Gujarat Titans and has been quite consistent.

Check out this viral video of Shubman Gill hitting a six:

The young champion played a great knock and eventually helped his team beat Punjab Kings. They defeated PBKS by 6 wickets. He scored a brilliant 67 runs of 49 balls. In the innings, he also hit a huge six that stunned fans. See the video below –

