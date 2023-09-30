Preity Zinta enjoys a beachside weekend in Los Angeles with her twins

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, recently shared a delightful glimpse of her weekend getaway in Los Angeles with her two adorable children, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. The actress, who has been living in the City of Angels since her marriage to Gene Goodenough in 2016, gave her fans a peek into her family life.

Taking to her Instagram, Preity posted a series of photos that captured the essence of her weekend in Los Angeles. The first picture featured a heartwarming selfie of Preity holding her baby, Gia, close to her. Though she cropped out Gia’s face to preserve her privacy, the image radiated the warmth of motherly love. Preity looked chic in a black outfit and trendy sunglasses, perfectly suited for a day at the beach. Little Gia, on the other hand, sported a charming polka-dotted pink ensemble, while Jai rocked printed green shorts.

In the second photo, Jai and Gia were captured joyfully playing with sand on the sun-kissed beach. Preity continued her careful approach to protect her children’s privacy by not revealing their faces. Preity captioned the post with, “Beach days (red heart emoji) so much to be grateful for (folded hands emojis) #ting.”

Fans of the actress flooded the comments section with love and admiration for the heart warming photos. One fan simply exclaimed, “Beautiful,” while another commented on the adorable factor, saying, “How cute.” Preity and hubby Gene Goodenough became parents to twins via surrogacy in 2021.