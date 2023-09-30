Movies | Celebrities

Preity Zinta enjoys a beachside weekend in Los Angeles with her twins

Preity Zinta shared a delightful glimpse of her weekend getaway in Los Angeles with her two adorable children, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.

Author: IWMBuzz
30 Sep,2023 17:40:00
Preity Zinta enjoys a beachside weekend in Los Angeles with her twins 857071

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, recently shared a delightful glimpse of her weekend getaway in Los Angeles with her two adorable children, Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough. The actress, who has been living in the City of Angels since her marriage to Gene Goodenough in 2016, gave her fans a peek into her family life.

Taking to her Instagram, Preity posted a series of photos that captured the essence of her weekend in Los Angeles. The first picture featured a heartwarming selfie of Preity holding her baby, Gia, close to her. Though she cropped out Gia’s face to preserve her privacy, the image radiated the warmth of motherly love. Preity looked chic in a black outfit and trendy sunglasses, perfectly suited for a day at the beach. Little Gia, on the other hand, sported a charming polka-dotted pink ensemble, while Jai rocked printed green shorts.

Preity Zinta enjoys a beachside weekend in Los Angeles with her twins 857075

In the second photo, Jai and Gia were captured joyfully playing with sand on the sun-kissed beach. Preity continued her careful approach to protect her children’s privacy by not revealing their faces. Preity captioned the post with, “Beach days (red heart emoji) so much to be grateful for (folded hands emojis) #ting.”

Fans of the actress flooded the comments section with love and admiration for the heart warming photos. One fan simply exclaimed, “Beautiful,” while another commented on the adorable factor, saying, “How cute.” Preity and hubby Gene Goodenough became parents to twins via surrogacy in 2021.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Team covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

IPL 2023: Preity Zinta spotted greeting fans during PBKS Vs LSG game, moment goes viral 802491
IPL 2023: Preity Zinta spotted greeting fans during PBKS Vs LSG game, moment goes viral
When Fans And Media Crossed Lines With Bollywood Actors  800730
When Fans And Media Crossed Lines With Bollywood Actors 
Preity Zinta harassed in Mumbai, actress shares emotional note 795205
Preity Zinta harassed in Mumbai, actress shares emotional note
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy Holi party in LA with Preity Zinta, see photos 782429
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy Holi party in LA with Preity Zinta, see photos
Zinta Dil, IWMBuzz Selects Preity Zinta’s 5 Finest On Her Birthday 764726
Zinta Dil, IWMBuzz Selects Preity Zinta’s 5 Finest On Her Birthday
Did you know it was Kareena Kapoor who was first pick of KJO for Preity Zinta’s role In THIS movie?

Latest Stories

Auto Draft 857053
Nayanthara Hugs Hubby Vignesh Shivan; Pics Exude Perfect Couple Goals
Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh Carries Rupali Ganguly In His Arms; Showers Love On Fans 857040
Anupamaa Fame Sagar Parekh Carries Rupali Ganguly In His Arms; Showers Love On Fans
Jawan Actresses Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, And Sanya Malhotra Show Their Fashionista Vibe, Gown To Lehenga 857037
Jawan Actresses Ridhi Dogra, Priya Mani Raj, And Sanya Malhotra Show Their Fashionista Vibe, Gown To Lehenga
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Jai falls in love with Aradhana 857096
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Jai falls in love with Aradhana
Here is why we love Rishab Shetty in KANTARA 857050
Here is why we love Rishab Shetty in KANTARA
Exclusive: Student of the Year 2 fame Abhishek Bajaj in talks for Triangle Film Company's Star Bharat show 857029
Exclusive: Student of the Year 2 fame Abhishek Bajaj in talks for Triangle Film Company’s Star Bharat show
Read Latest News