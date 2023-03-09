Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are popular global stars. Recently, the two celebrated Holi in LA with Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough. Preity took to Instagram and shared photos and videos of herself along with husband Gene Goodenough, and friends celebrating Holi at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Los Angeles home.

The pictures and video Preity shared gave social media users a glimpse of her enjoying every bit of the party with the hosts Priyanka and Nick, Paresh Ghelani, Natasha Poonawalla and designers Falguni and Shane.

Preity wrote in her caption, “Happy Holi everyone. What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas for being such gracious and fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank God it was not raining and the sun was out. I’m sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing and yummy food.”