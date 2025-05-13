Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma’s First Move Post Retirement Will Surprise You!

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma reached Vrindavan on 13 May, where they took blessings from Shri Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj. This visit took place just a day after Virat announced his retirement from Test cricket.

In the video going viral, both of them can be seen sitting in a local cab in white clothes and masks.

Virat and Anushka have attended the satsang of Premanand Maharaj many times before. Often, daughter Vamika and son Akay are also seen with them.

This time also, both of them visited Maharaj ji with great simplicity.

Virat Kohli said goodbye to Test cricket on Monday through an emotional post. Not only cricket fans but also Bollywood stars got emotional on his decision. Many artists like Ranveer Singh, Angad Bedi, Sunil Shetty and Vicky Kaushal saluted Virat’s wonderful journey.

Let us tell you, Virat made his Test debut in 2011 and scored 9230 runs in 113 matches, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

Virat and Anushka had also visited Vrindavan in January when they returned to India after the Australia Test series. A video of that time went viral in which Premanand Ji Maharaj was praising Anushka and saying that she kept Virat grounded and devout, which is a big thing.

This moment, full of simplicity and faith, once again showed that this couple is connected to their values ​​and faith despite fame.