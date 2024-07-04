Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav & others get a fresh haircut following huge ICC T20 World Cup win

It might have just been about a week but it is safe to say that none of us have gotten over the humongous T20 World Cup win for the Indian Men’s Cricket Team. The men in blue won against South Africa in the final and ended a long wait of 17 years. After winning the inaugural 2007 T20 World Cup, India won the 2024 T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

And it seems that the team continued to be in high spirits before they headed away for the much-awaited victory parade in Mumbai, where several of our heroes sat down for something new. Sitting down for a fresh new haircut, many of our beloved cricketers sat down with Rashid, a hair stylist for their new haircuts.

That list included the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, and the man himself, Virat Kohli. Rashid went on to share a special video of the same, where he shared mirror selfies with the cricketers themselves and their new haircuts.

Rocking new looks, the quartet looks dapper and dashing. As one can see, Rashid posted the same captioning it, Giving a fresh haircut to the CHAMPIONS of the World.

Apart from the aforementioned victory parade, the Indian cricket team has only a short span to enjoy their time before they head out for their next tournament against Zimbabwe. This tour will be missed by the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and a few others but the young brigade will be on their way to win yet again.